Brentford vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford are set to face West Ham United in a Premier League clash on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Brentford's three-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end last week when they went down 1-0 against Liverpool. The Bees, who are 10th in the league, will now aim to get the maximum points from their last three games of the season and finish as high as possible on the table.

West Ham shocked Manchester United by beating them 1-0 at home last week and then picked up an impressive 2-1 win over AZ in the Europa League League semi-final first leg. With their Premier League survival all but guaranteed after the win over Red Devils, they will now aim to end their campaign on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 9am ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The match between Brentford and West Ham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium. It kicks off at 9am ET.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford will continue to miss the services of Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha and skipper Pontus Jansson due to injuries.

Rico Henry suffered a hand injury while playing against Liverpool last week but he will be available for selection against West Ham.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Toney, Mbeumo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Ajer Midfielders: Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

West Ham team news

Gianluca Scamacca, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna will not be available for selection due to injuries.

Michail Antonio suffered an injury during their Europa Conference League clash semi-final first-leg clash against AZ. While the attacker has recovered from the knock David Moyes may not risk ahead of the semi-final second leg.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Brentford have won on three occasions while West Ham won twice.

Date Match Competition 7/1/2023 Brentford 0-1 West Ham FA Cup 31/12/2022 West Ham 0-2 Brentford Premier League 10/4/2022 Brentford 2-0 West Ham Premier League 3/10/2021 West Ham 1-2 Brentford Premier League 31/7/2021 Brentford 0-1 West Ham Friendly

