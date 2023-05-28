Brentford vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League champions Manchester City will be looking to finish their season with 29 wins from 38 games when they take on European hopefuls Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

With 89 points in their kitty, Pep Guardiola's men have had to part with only 22 points this season including the two in the two-goal draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in the midweek.

Thomas Frank's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in their last outing to possibly snatch a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Brentford vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Brentford vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Ivan Toney is banned till January 2024, while Brentford are also without captain Pontus Jansson and Keane Lewis-Potter on account of injuries.

Christian Norgaard is also a huge doubt with an Achilles problem, and Mathias Jensen should see himself start in the middle.

The goalscoring responsibilities are on Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade once again.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Strakosha, Cox Defenders: Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard Forwards: Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

Man City team news

After being withdrawn early in the Brighton draw, Phil Foden will be a doubt - as is Nathan Ake. It is unlikely that Guardiola will risk the duo.

Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte were all rested for Wednesday's tie and one of two of them may be part of the rotations for the weekend tie.

The likes of Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips will also push for starts.

Man City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Ake, Stones, Laporte, Akanji, Gomez, Mendy, Walker, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 12, 2022 Manchester City 1-2 Brentford Premier League February 10, 2022 Manchester City 2-0 Brentford Premier League December 30, 2021 Brentford 0-1 Manchester City Premier League December 27, 1937 Brentford 2-1 Manchester City Premier League December 25, 1937 Manchester City 0-2 Brentford Premier League

