Brentford complete loan signing of David Beckham's son Romeo from Inter Miami

Brentford have signed Romeo Beckham, son of Manchester United and England legend David, on loan from Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old will join the Brentford B team for the remainder of the season as he looks to continue his development after being part of the Inter Miami reserve side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has spent the last few months training with Brentford's backup side to keep up his fitness during the close season in the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m very proud and very happy to be here," he told the club's website. “I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited. It was a fun season [in the USA] and there were a lot of ups and downs but I’m excited to come here and see what I can do.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD? The Bees senior side beat Liverpool 3-1 in their last Premier League match and are up against West Ham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.