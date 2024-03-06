This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Brazil Women vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch W Gold Cup semi-final

BrazilMexicoTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-final match between Brazil Women and Mexico Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil Women will face off against Mexico Women at Snapdragon Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-final.

La Tri, who failed to even qualify for last year's Women's World Cup, entered the W Gold Cup as anything but a favourite. However, after a strong Group Stage, where they even managed a 2-0 win over perennial giants USWNT, their first win over them in 14 years, Mexico come into this semifinal against Brazil full of confidence.

Brazil, meanwhile, achieved a flawless run in the group stage to top Group B with nine points. They are among the favourites for this competition after proving their credentials by beating rivals Argentina 5-1 in the quarterfinals. They will face an acid test against an in-form Mexico side here, though.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil Women vs Mexico Women kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue:Snapdragon Stadium

The clash between Brazil Women and Mexico Women will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Brazil Women vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women and Mexico Women will be streamed live on Paramount+ and ESPN+, as well as ESPN Deportes across the United States.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brazil Women team news

Brazil's eye-catching forward line is unpredictably dangerous, firing 10 goals in the last two games. Geyse, Bia Zaneratto, and Gabi Nunes have all stood out with two goals so far, and pose a real attacking threat to the opposition.

Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Geyse; Nunes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras
Defenders:Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez
Midfielders:Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo
Forwards:Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Mexico Women team news

Mexico Women have smashed 13 goals in their previous three outings, and all eyes will once again be on forward Lizbeth Ovalle, who bagged a brace last time out to take her tally to five goals.

Mexico Women predicted XI: Barreras; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Ordonez, Palacios, Ovalle

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras
Defenders:Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez
Midfielders:Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo
Forwards:Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Head-to-head

DateMatchCompetition
16/12/19Brazil 4-0 MexicoInt. Friendly Games, Women
13/12/19Brazil 6-0 MexicoInt. Friendly Games, Women
14/12/15Brazil 6-0 MexicoInt. Friendly Games, Women
23/07/15Brazil 4-2 MexicoPan American Games, Women

Useful links

