Brazil vs Switzerland: Lineups and LIVE updates
Brazil will face off against Switzerland in their second group stage game at the Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud. The five time world champions will be without talisman Neymar in a bid to continue in winning ways.
Brazil come into this on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Serbia. They are currently on a 16 game unbeaten streak in the group stages and will be looking to maintain that record today.
Switzerland are coming on the back of a 1-0 win over Cameroon on matchday 1 and will be looking to carry that winning momentum onto the second game and win two consecutive group stage games at the World Cup.
Brazil vs Switzerland probable lineups
Brazil XI(4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, T. Silva, Sandro; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Fred, Vinicius; Richarlison
Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo
Brazil vs Switzerland LIVE updates
Brazil and Switzerland's upcoming fixtures
Brazil will next face off against Cameroon while Switzerland square up against Serbia in the final group stage game.
