Brazil vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Brazil is looking to defend its Olympics title on Saturday but faces a tricky task against Spain in the gold medal game in Tokyo.
Watch Brazil vs Spain on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
The 2016 champion is looking to win only the second men's football gold medal in its history, while Spain is also hoping for a second triumph, having last won the tournament in 1992.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch the men's Olympics soccer tournament on TV, how to stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Brazil vs Spain
|Date
|August 7, 2021
|Times
|7:30am ET, 4:30am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States, this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Brazil roster
|Goalkeepers
|Brenno, Lucao, Santos*
|Defenders
|Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs
|Midfielders
|Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier
|Forwards
|Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom
Richarlison is the current top scorer at the Olympics with five goals and has his sights set on the Golden Boot.
Matheus Cunha has two goals for Brazil so far in Tokyo, but Paulinho is the only other player to score on the roster as it has scored just one goal in the knockout stage.
Brazil needed penalties to defeat Mexico in the semi-final, winning 4-1 in the shootout to advance to the gold medal game.
Predicted Brazil starting XI: Santos; Arana, Carlos, Nino, Alves; Guimaraes, Luiz; Richarlison, Claudinho, Paulinho; Antony.
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Simon, Fernandez, Villar
|Defenders
|Mingueza, Cucurella, Torres, Vallejo, Garcia, Oscar Gil, Miranda
|Midfielders
|Zubimendi, Merino*, Ceballos*, Soler, Moncayola, Pedri, Puado, Bryan Gil
|Forwards
|Asensio*, Mir, Oyarzabal, Olmo
Unai Simon started in goal at the European Championship and remains between the posts for the Olympics. If he can keep a clean sheet in the final, he may beat Brazil goalkeeper Santos to the Golden Glove.
Pedri was also a member of the Euros squad and has played more than any other player in Europe since the start of last season.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Cucurella, Torres, Garcia, Gil; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Recent results
|Brazil results
|Spain results
|Mexico 0-0 (1-4 pens) Brazil (Aug 3)
|Japan 0-1 Spain (Aug 3)
|Brazil 1-0 Egypt (Jul 31)
|Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast (Jul 31)
|Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Jul 28)
|Spain 1-1 Argentina (Jul 28)