Brazil vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The gold medal game takes place at the International Stadium in Yokohama, with Brazil hoping to repeat its 2016 success

Brazil is looking to defend its Olympics title on Saturday but faces a tricky task against Spain in the gold medal game in Tokyo.

Watch Brazil vs Spain on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The 2016 champion is looking to win only the second men's football gold medal in its history, while Spain is also hoping for a second triumph, having last won the tournament in 1992.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch the men's Olympics soccer tournament on TV, how to stream online, team news and more.

Games Brazil vs Spain Date August 7, 2021 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States, this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Brenno, Lucao, Santos* Defenders Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs Midfielders Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom

Richarlison is the current top scorer at the Olympics with five goals and has his sights set on the Golden Boot.

Matheus Cunha has two goals for Brazil so far in Tokyo, but Paulinho is the only other player to score on the roster as it has scored just one goal in the knockout stage.

Brazil needed penalties to defeat Mexico in the semi-final, winning 4-1 in the shootout to advance to the gold medal game.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Santos; Arana, Carlos, Nino, Alves; Guimaraes, Luiz; Richarlison, Claudinho, Paulinho; Antony.

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simon, Fernandez, Villar Defenders Mingueza, Cucurella, Torres, Vallejo, Garcia, Oscar Gil, Miranda Midfielders Zubimendi, Merino*, Ceballos*, Soler, Moncayola, Pedri, Puado, Bryan Gil Forwards Asensio*, Mir, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Unai Simon started in goal at the European Championship and remains between the posts for the Olympics. If he can keep a clean sheet in the final, he may beat Brazil goalkeeper Santos to the Golden Glove.

Pedri was also a member of the Euros squad and has played more than any other player in Europe since the start of last season.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Cucurella, Torres, Garcia, Gil; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

Recent results