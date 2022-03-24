Brazil vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Brazil can set an all-time CONMEBOL record for qualification when they face Chile in their penultimate game on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The Selecao are aiming to break Argentina's record haul of 43 points at this stage, and sit four behind, giving them something else to fight given that they have already booked their place at this year's tournament.

Games Brazil vs Chile Date March 24, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Weverton, Everson Defenders Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Eder Militao, Telles, Felipe, Arana Midfielders Coutinho, Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred, Fabinho, Arthur, Bruno Guimarees Forwards Neymar, Richarlison, Vinícius Junior, Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli

They may have come up short at the Copa America last time out, but Brazil will head to Qatar among the firm favourites to lift the trophy, alongside reigning champions France, rivals Argentina and Euro 2020 runners-up England.

They've got plenty of experience in their ranks to ensure they get there on a high note too, while there could be a senior debut for Arsenal's uncapped attacker Gabriel Martinelli and Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Coutinho; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Neymar.

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Bravo, Cortes, Lopez, Perez Defenders Medel, Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Roco, Vegas, Suazo, Kuscevic Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Fuenzalida, Pulgar, Valdes, Baeza, Nunez, Pavaz, Parra Forwards Sanchez, Vargas, Meneses, Brereton Diaz, Montecinos, Morales, Davila, Fernandez

Two losses in their last three qualifiers have left Chile's hopes of making Qatar 2022 hanging by a thread, but if Martin Lasarte's men can spring an almighty upset, their chances will take a major boost.

A question mark remains over Ben Brereton Diaz, with the Blackburn star having missed the last month through injury, only to be handed something of a surprise call-up.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo, Kuscevic, Medel, Maripan; Isla, Aranguiz, Vidal, Pulgar, Suazo; Vargas, Sanchez

Last five results

Brazil results Chile results Brazil 4–0 Paraguay (Feb 1) Bolivia 2–3 Chile (Feb 1) Ecuador 1–1 Brazil (Jan 27) Chile 1–2 Argentina (Jan 27) Argentina 0–0 Brazil (Nov 16 2021) El Salvador 0–1 Chile (Dec 11 2021) Brazil 1–0 Colombia (Nov 11 2021) Mexico 2–2 Chile (Dec 8 2021) Brazil 4–1 Uruguay (Oct 14 2021) Chile 0–2 Ecuador (Nov 16 2021)

Head-to-head