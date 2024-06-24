Brazil vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brazil will get their Copa America 2024 campaign underway with a Group D clash against Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
Selecao played preparatory games against the likes of England, Spain, Mexico and United States, remaining unbeaten in those ties - last involved in a 1-1 draw with USMNT.
On the other hand, Costa Rica are coming into the game on the back of wins against both St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, wherein Los Ticos scored a combined of seven unanswered goals.
Brazil vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
|Venue:
|SoFi Stadium
The Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.
It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Monday, June 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be available to watch and steam online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, UniMas, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX and DirecTV Stream.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Brazil team news
Names such as goalkeeper Ederson, Casemiro, Neymar and Richarlison were left out of the squad due to injuries.
Lucas Paqueta (46) will be nearing to his 50th cap, as Marquinhos adds up to his 85 appearances for Brazil.
Endrick will be raring to feature in attack, even as the likes of Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are more likely to get Selecao head coach Dorival Junior's nod in attack.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militao, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Bento, Rafael
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savio, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe
Costa Rica team news
Francisco Calvo and Joel Campbell are among the few vastly experienced members of the squad with 93 and 139 caps respectively, while Douglas Sequeira is the only one yet to make his senior international debut.
Pafos forward Anthony Contreras would lead the line, with support from Alvaro Zamora alongside Campbell, while Orlando Galo and Brandon Aguilera marshal the midfield.
Costa Rica possible XI: P. Sequeira; Cascante, J. Vargas, Calvo; Quiros, Galo, Aguilera, Mora; Campbell, Zamora; Contreras.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz
|Defenders:
|Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira
|Midfielders:
|Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran
|Forwards:
|Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Costa Rica across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 22, 2018
|Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
|FIFA World Cup
|September 5, 2015
|Brazil 1-0 Costa Rica
|International Friendly
|October 7, 2011
|Costa Rica 0-1 Brazil
|International Friendly
|July 11, 2004
|Brazil 4-2 Costa Rica
|Copa America
|June 13, 2002
|Costa Rica 2-5 Brazil
|FIFA World Cup