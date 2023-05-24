Brazil U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Brazil and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil and the Dominican Republic will face off in a U20 World Cup Group D match on Wednesday. Both teams lost their opening matches of the tournament, with Brazil falling to Italy 3-2 and the Dominican Republic losing to Nigeria 2-1.

Brazil are the favorites to win this match. The Brazilians have a strong squad, led by players like Matheus Nascimento and Matheus Martins. The Dominican Republic also has talented players and will be looking to cause an upset.

This match will likely be close, but Brazil should have enough quality to win. However, the Dominican Republic will be playing with a lot of passion. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm BST Venue: Malvinas Argentinas Stadium

The U20 World Cup match between Brazil and Dominican Republic will be played on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Argentina. The kick-off is at 10pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Brazil vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through fubo.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil U20 coach Ramon Menezes announced a squad of 21 players who will compete in the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The squad is missing two of its star players, Endrick and Vitor Roque, who are both playing for their clubs in Brazil. However, the squad still has a number of talented players, including Chelsea's new signing, 18-year-old Andrey Santos.

There are no injury issues reported from the Brazil camp that is preparing to face Dominican Republic up next in Group D. They will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 2015.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mycael, Kaique, Santos Defenders: Arthur, Pedroso, Renan, Kaiki, Mendes, Dhominique Midfielders: Santos, Gomes, Martins, Ronald, Savio Forwards: Giovani, Leonardo, Biro, Marquinhos, Giovane, Kevin, Nascimento

Dominican Republic team news

The Dominican Republic U20 team made history in 2022 by reaching the CONCACAF U-20 final for the first time. They lost the match 6-0 to the United States, but they had already secured a spot in the U20 World Cup.

There are no reports of injuries in the Dominican Republic team camp. Head coach Walter Rosales is expected to stick with more or less the same lineup that lost to Nigeria in their last match. Edison Azcona scored the team's first-ever goal at the U20 World Cup and will be looking to add to his tally.

The Dominican Republic will be looking to make a good impression at the U20 World Cup. They have a talented team, and they will be hoping to cause a few upsets.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bello, Valdez, Boesl Defenders: Jungbauer, Ciriaco, Martes, Boatwright, Vasquez, Tamarez, De Pena Midfielders: Martinez, Montes, Azcona, Yambatis, Alvarez Forwards: More, Gomez, Martin, Cuevas, Peralta, Schmidhauser

Head-to-Head Record

There haven't been any past meetings between Brazil and Dominican Republic in the U20 age category. Wednesday's World Cup Group D fixture will be the first encounter between these two teams.

