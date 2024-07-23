How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Braves are ready to clash with the Cincinnati Reds to start an epic MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET.

The Atlanta Braves have lost three straight games before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

For the season, Atlanta is 54-45, with a 30-20 mark at home. They have a 34-9 record when they don't give up a home run, which shows just how strong they are.

This season, Cincinnati is 48–53 overall and 23–25 on the road. The Reds have a terrible 27-43 record when they let a home run go through.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle with each other.

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds will face each other in a thrilling MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 7:20 pm ET Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Team News

Atlanta Braves Team News

OF Michael Harris will remain absent for 10 days from the team's lineup due to a strained hamstring.

INF Ozzie Albies has been added to the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury.

RHP Hurston Waldrep is ruled out of the team for 15 days because of his right elbow inflammation.

Cincinnati Reds Team News

OF TJ Friedl is sidelined from the team's action for 10 days because of his right hamstring strain.

C Luke Maile will be unavailable for 10 days due to his herniated disc at his back.

LHP Brent Suter has been added to the 15-day injured list due to a slight tear issue in left teres major muscle.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds in MLB matchups: