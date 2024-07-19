How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready to clash to begin the high-voltage three-game series on July 19, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET.

The Atlanta are 53–42 overall and have a 29–17 record at home. With 109 home runs, the Braves are fourth in the NL.

As a whole, St. Louis is 50-46, with an even 24-24 record on the road. When they hit two or more home runs, the Cardinals are 15-9.

This is the fourth time in this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Atlanta Braves will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:20 pm ET Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals live on FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals Team News

Atlanta Braves Team News

OF Michael Harris is added to the 10-day injured list due to a strained hamstring.

OF Ramón Laureano is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days due to his oblique muscle strain.

RHP Hurston Waldrep is ruled out of the team for 15 days because of his elbow inflammation.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

RHP Nick Robertson is out of the team's action for 15 days because of his elbow inflammation.

LHP Riley O'Brien is placed on the 15-day injured list due to a forearm flexor strain.

LHP Steven Matz has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a back issue.

Head-to-Head Records

