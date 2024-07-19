How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready to clash to begin the high-voltage three-game series on July 19, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET.
The Atlanta are 53–42 overall and have a 29–17 record at home. With 109 home runs, the Braves are fourth in the NL.
As a whole, St. Louis is 50-46, with an even 24-24 record on the road. When they hit two or more home runs, the Cardinals are 15-9.
This is the fourth time in this season that these two teams will encounter each other.
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Atlanta Braves will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|July 19, 2024
|Time
|7:20 pm ET
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals live on FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals Team News
Atlanta Braves Team News
OF Michael Harris is added to the 10-day injured list due to a strained hamstring.
OF Ramón Laureano is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days due to his oblique muscle strain.
RHP Hurston Waldrep is ruled out of the team for 15 days because of his elbow inflammation.
St. Louis Cardinals Team News
RHP Nick Robertson is out of the team's action for 15 days because of his elbow inflammation.
LHP Riley O'Brien is placed on the 15-day injured list due to a forearm flexor strain.
LHP Steven Matz has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a back issue.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 27, 2024
|Cardinals 4-1 Braves
|Jun 06, 2024
|Cardinals 2-6 Braves
|Jun 25, 2024
|Cardinals 4-3 Braves
|Sep 08, 2023
|Braves 8-5 Cardinals
|Sep 07, 2023
|Braves 6-11 Cardinals