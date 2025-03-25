How to watch today's Bradley Braves vs Chattanooga Mocs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bradley vs Chattanooga NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Chattanooga Mocs are set to square off against the Bradley Braves in the NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 25, at Carver Arena.

Bradley enters this matchup with an impressive 28-8 record after finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Braves are riding the momentum of a hard-fought 75-67 road victory over George Mason in the second round of the NIT.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga has also put together an outstanding campaign, boasting a 26-9 mark and clinching the top spot in the Southern Conference. The Mocs punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a commanding 87-72 triumph over Dayton on their home court.

Bradley Braves vs Chattanooga Mocs: Date and tip-off time

The Bradley Braves and the Chattanooga Mocs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Carver Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Carver Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Bradley Braves vs Chattanooga Mocs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bradley Braves and the Chattanooga Mocs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Bradley Braves team news & key performers

For Bradley, senior guard Duke Deen has struggled to find his rhythm in the postseason, failing to reach double digits in all four of his playoff appearances. He managed nine points in the win over George Mason and is averaging 13.5 PPG on 40% shooting this season. On the other hand, Darius Hannah has been a bright spot, delivering at least 16 points in three of his last four outings. However, he was held to just one point in Saturday’s matchup. The senior forward has been efficient, shooting over 50% in three of his past four games while averaging 12.5 PPG.

The Braves have been dealing with a notable absence in the NIT, as senior guard Zek Montgomery—who played in the conference tournament—has been sidelined. Montgomery was a key contributor, averaging 12.2 PPG. Stepping up in his absence, Christian Davis played a pivotal role in Bradley’s second-round victory, pouring in 21 points. The senior guard is averaging 10 PPG and 5.2 RPG this season.

Chattanooga Mocs news & key performers

Junior guard Honor Huff continues to be a go-to offensive weapon for Chattanooga, frequently putting up big numbers. He eclipsed the 20-point mark multiple times this season, including a stellar 26-point showing in Saturday’s win. Huff is averaging 15.2 points per game. Senior guard Bash Wieland has also been a reliable contributor, knocking down at least 50% of his shots in three of his last five outings. He chipped in 10 points against Dayton and holds a season average of 14.3 PPG.

Trey Bonham has been dialed in offensively, connecting on 55% of his field-goal attempts in three of his last five appearances. The senior guard is posting 14.1 PPG. Meanwhile, forward Frank Champion has been a steady force inside, reaching double figures in four of his last five contests. The senior is shooting a sharp 56% from the field and averaging 11.4 points per game.