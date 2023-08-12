Bournemouth vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham and Bournemouth will look to kickstart their 2023/24 Premier League campaign in positive fashion when they lock horns against each other at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Gary O'Neil, who did a fine job at keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, was sacked by the cut-throat American chairman Bill Foley, who recruited an exciting face in Andoni Iraola. Since then, they have made a raft of smart, progressive signings in the off-season, with fans eager to watch head coach Iraola's new style of play at the Vitality Stadium.

They have also been busy in the transfer window with the likes of attacker Justin Kluivert, promising left-back Milos Kerkez, English wonderkid Alex Scott, and Inter goalkeeper Ionuț Radu, among others, making the move to the south coast.

The Cherries' preseason was a mixed bag, with the team beating the likes of Hibernian, Southampton, and Lorient, while losing to Maccabi Tel Aviv and Atalanta, which is perfectly understandable as the new boss looks to put his stamp on the side and integrate the new signings.

Regardless, they have been handed a tricky set of opening fixtures, as the Cherries will meet Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Brentford, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion between now and the end of September, so they will be looking to snatch all three points against an out-of-sorts West Ham United.

Europa Conference League champions West Ham, meanwhile, have had a difficult summer following their continental success, as the club has been slow to spend the £105 million raised through the sale of club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal, with David Moyes and the recruitment team seemingly at odds over who should come into the club.

However, there looks to be some movement lately. Edson Alvarez is already through the door, while both Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse are set to be announced as new signings in the coming days.

Moyes is already under pressure as the Hammers head into the new campaign looking to improve on last season's underwhelming 14th-place finish in the Premier League, but a couple of poor results against Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent pre-season friendlies suggests it could be another tricky campaign for the Irons.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Vitality Stadium, also known as Dean Court, in Bournemouth will host the Premier League clash between the Cherries and the Hammers on Saturday 12 August, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled for a 10am EDT kick-off time.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Peacock and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Cherries' head coach Andoni Iraola will be without a number of first-team players for the opening fixture of the season, including Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo and Ryan Fredericks. Meanwhile, there are concerns about the involvement of captain Lloyd Kelly. In a more positive piece of news, the attacking duo of Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie, who weren't fully fit following the conclusion of their final pre-season game, are back in contention and could well start the game.

There is also somewhat of an injury crisis at right-back for Cherries going into the new season. Fredericks is yet to return to training following a calf issue, whilst Smith missed the final pre-season win over FC Lorient and is now a doubt to start the campaign.

This leaves new signing Max Aarons as the only natural right-back in the squad, but the youngster hasn't yet trained with Iraola's side and is likely to be on the bench. Iraola turned to Jaidon Anthony against Lorient, and the winger is expected to be relied upon in makeshift capacity once again here.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Anthony, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Ouattara, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Radu Defenders: Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill Midfielders: Rothwell, Cook, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, Scott, H. Traore Forwards: Ouattara, Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks

West Ham team news

West Ham boss David Moyes has an almost fully fit squad to pick from. New-boy Edson Alvarez will not feature for West Ham at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The Mexico international became the club’s first signing of the summer in the midweek, but he has hardly trained since the Concacaf Gold Cup triumph, meaning he is not expected to feature at the Vitality Stadium.

Head coach Moyes also provided an update on Man City's big-money pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, claiming the Cityzens' bid is "not anywhere near meeting our valuation."

Flynn Downes is also not expected to play here as he closes in on a season-long loan deal to Southampton.

West Ham United predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Areola Defenders: Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Paqueta, Fornals, Soucek, Coventry Forwards: Bowen, Ings, Benrahma, Antonio, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

West Ham are undefeated in four of the past five top-flight meetings against Bournemouth, winning three games, and drawing one (L1).

Date Match Competition 23/4/23 Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham Premier League 25/10/22 West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League 1/1/20 West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth Premier League 28/9/19 Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham Premier League 19/1/19 Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham Premier League

