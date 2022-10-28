Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham are reeling from back-to-back Premier League defeats as they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Spurs are also hoping to secure a spot in the Champions League knockouts in the coming days while Gary O'Neil's men are on a three-game winless run.
Antonio Conte's side drew 1-1 with Sporting CP in their European fixture last time out, but that was preceded by losses against Manchester United and Newcastle. Spurs are third heading into the fixture - five points off leaders Arsenal, but having played one game more than Chelsea and United who are on their tail.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham date & kick-off time
Game:
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Date:
October 29, 2022
Kick-off:
10am ET / 3pm BST / 7:30pm IST
Venue:
Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online
Viewers in the U.S. can view the game live on Peacock Premium.
The 3pm kick-off between Bournemouth and Tottenham will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK), but there will be studio updates provided by Sky Sports Football and BT Sport 1.
Fans in India can watch it on the Star Sports network, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Peacock Premium
UK
Sky Sports Football/BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Bournemouth team news and squad
Neto and Dominic Solanke were taken off injured in the West Ham defeat, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks already unavailable.
Mark Travers should replace of Neto in goal, while Solanke could still be passed fit - although O'Neil may opt to start Kieffer Moore.
Bournemouth Possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Moore
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Travers, Dennis
Defenders
Fredericks, Stephens, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Zemura
Midfielders
Cook, Lerma, Christie, Marcondez, Rothwell, Tavernier, Stanislas, Pearson, Billing
Forwards
Solanke, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Saydee
Tottenham team news and squad
Tottenham are without the injured duo of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned to action on Wednesday. Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon will likely to follow suit on Saturday.
Lucas Moura made his first start of the season against Sporting CP but it may be Bryan Gil to make his full league debut against Bournemouth.
Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Son
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Forster, Austin
Defenders
Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty
Midfielders
Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, White
Forwards
Son, Kane, Gil, Moura