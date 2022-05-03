Bournemouth's Brooks receives cancer all clear

Bournemouth winger David Brooks has confirmed that he is cancer free after battling Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Wales international was diagnosed with the illness in October last year and has been out of the game since then.

But the 24-year-old is working his way back to full fitness and hopes to return to action for the Cherries before long.

What has Brooks said about his cancer diagnosis?

"I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free," Brooks said in an update published on social media.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times."

He added: "I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career," he added in a post on social media.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not too distant future."

When did Brooks last play for Bournemouth?

Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018.

He immediately became a first-team star for the Cherries in the Premier League, making 30 appearances in the top-flight in his first season for the club.

But an ankle injury saw him limited to just nine league appearances the following season as they were relegated to the Championship.

He remained a key player for the club in their first year back in the second tier, but his cancer diagnosis limited him to just seven Championship appearances this season.

