Boston Red Sox 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up the 2024 campaign with an even 81-81 record, securing fourth place in the AL East. While their season had moments of promise, a modest +4 run differential and erratic performances ultimately kept them on the outside looking in when it came to the postseason race.

After years of urging from fans, Craig Breslow, John Henry, and the Red Sox brass have finally backed up their words with action this offseason. Boston made a statement by reinforcing its starting rotation, trading for ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and inking Walker Buehler to a free-agent deal. But they weren't done there. The front office capped off its aggressive winter by securing two-time All-Star Alex Bregman on a lucrative three-year, $120 million contract.

With one of the most formidable rotations and top-of-the-order lineups—at least on paper—the Red Sox are gearing up for a serious push toward AL East supremacy in 2025. And with Bregman now in the mix, Red Sox Nation (along with baseball fans across the country) will be eager to tune in and see if this retooled squad can live up to the hype.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Red Sox's upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Red Sox MLB game in 2025.

Getty Images

Boston Red Sox 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2024 Opponents @ Tampa Bay (1:05 pm ET) Stadium Charlotte Sports Park TV Channel New England Sports Network (NESN) Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN

Boston Red Sox 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ Texas 4:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 28, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 29, 2025 @ Texas 7:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 30, 2025 @ Texas 2:35 PM Globe Life Field Mar 31, 2025 @ Baltimore 3:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 2, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 3, 2025 @ Baltimore 1:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 4, 2025 vs St. Louis 2:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 5, 2025 vs St. Louis 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 6, 2025 vs St. Louis 7:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 7, 2025 vs Toronto 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 8, 2025 vs Toronto 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 9, 2025 vs Toronto 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 10, 2025 vs Toronto 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 11, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 12, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 4:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 13, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 14, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 15, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 16, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 18, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 19, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 20, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:35 PM Fenway Park Apr 21, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 11:10 AM Fenway Park Apr 22, 2025 vs Seattle 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 23, 2025 vs Seattle 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 24, 2025 vs Seattle 1:35 PM Fenway Park Apr 25, 2025 @ Cleveland 7:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 26, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 27, 2025 @ Cleveland 1:40 PM Progressive Field Apr 29, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 30, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 1, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 2, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:10 PM Fenway Park May 3, 2025 vs Minnesota 4:10 PM Fenway Park May 4, 2025 vs Minnesota 1:35 PM Fenway Park May 6, 2025 vs Texas 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 7, 2025 vs Texas 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 8, 2025 vs Texas 1:35 PM Fenway Park May 9, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 10, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 11, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 12, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 13, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 14, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 16, 2025 vs Atlanta 7:10 PM Fenway Park May 17, 2025 vs Atlanta 7:15 PM Fenway Park May 18, 2025 vs Atlanta 1:35 PM Fenway Park May 19, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 20, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 21, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 22, 2025 vs Baltimore 6:45 PM Fenway Park May 23, 2025 vs Baltimore 7:10 PM Fenway Park May 24, 2025 vs Baltimore 4:10 PM Fenway Park May 25, 2025 vs Baltimore 1:35 PM Fenway Park May 26, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field May 27, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:40 PM American Family Field May 28, 2025 @ Milwaukee 1:10 PM American Family Field May 30, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park May 31, 2025 @ Atlanta 4:10 PM Truist Park

How to watch the Boston Red Sox MLB games in the Baltimore, Washington area

NESN (New England Sports Network) serves as the official broadcast home of the Boston Red Sox, consistently ranking among the most-watched regional sports networks in the country. Their Red Sox coverage features in-depth analysis, including a one-hour pregame and postgame show for every matchup, with the exception of a handful of nationally televised games. Fans across New England can also stream the action via the NESN 360 app or stay updated with game-day coverage and breaking news on NESN.com and the network's social media platforms.

This channel is also accessible via cable and satellite in-market throughout the region.

No cable? No problem! Streaming has made it easier than ever to keep up with NESN and never miss a moment of the action. However, it's important to know that NESN isn't available on every streaming platform. Services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV don't carry it. To catch NESN's broadcasts, you'll need to turn to more tailored options such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo. Stay connected and keep cheering for the Red Sox all season long!

Out-of-market fans can access live NESN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. In addition to coverage of the Red Sox, you will also be able to stream Boston baseball games on NESN.

How to watch the Boston Red Sox MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Red Sox games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Boston Red Sox MLB games without cable

Service NESN ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream the Red Sox games live and how to enjoy Boston baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Boston Red Sox on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to NESN through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, TNT, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include NESN, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Boston Red Sox games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

For a limited time, you can get $30 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack ($80 plus $14.99 per month) or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Getty images

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB Games on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers NESN, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Red Sox games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Red Sox games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Boston baseball games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Boston Red Sox games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast New England Sports Network (NESN). You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Boston Red Sox baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Boston Red Sox games on NESN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Boston Red Sox on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Red Sox game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Red Sox's TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Red Sox fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Boston Red Sox anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Red Sox baseball games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Boston baseball fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.