How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will attempt to win their seventh straight game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at TD Garden.

The Celtics have held an excellent record against the Eastern Conference teams, with 35 wins and only 7 losses, defeating their opponents by an average of 11.7 points per game, obtaining 121.0 points per game.

The Bucks, on the other hand, have a good record against the Eastern Conference teams, with 30 wins and 13 losses. Milwaukee, who now rank third in the NBA, are a formidable offensive team that score 120.7 points per game on average while shooting at an efficient 49.1% from the field.

This is the third time that the two teams have faced each other this season. Bobby Portis scored 28 points to lead the Bucks to a decisive 135-102 victory in their previous meeting on January 12, with Payton Pritchard scoring 21 points to lead the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date & Kick-off Time

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated NBA match on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The action will take place at TD Garden in Boston, MA, USA, at 7:30 pm EDT.

Date Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm EDT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can tune in to ESPN live or via Fubo TV's streaming platform to catch a thrilling NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

Fans can also receive the most up-to-date information and analysis by tuning in to ESPN Radio, 98.5 the Sports Hub, and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ during this exciting NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

With Jrue Holiday out with a shoulder injury, JD Davison out sick, AI Horford out with a toe injury, Jayson Tatum out with an ankle injury, and Sam Hauser also out with an ankle injury, the Boston Celtics are facing a huge setback, missing a solid lineup of key players.

These are all important players for the Celtics, and their absence creates a big problem for the Celtics, who depend on these players both offensively and defensively. Their loss not only changes the way the team works together but also puts extra pressure on the players who are still there to step up and fill the gap.

The Celtics will have to show how deep and tough they are as they play through this stretch of games with several key players missing.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Due to injuries, Marjon Beauchamp and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both listed as day-to-day for the Milwaukee Bucks, causing a minor setback to the Bucks squad.

The squad also have Antetokounmpo out with a hamstring issue and Beauchamp tending to an ankle injury. Both players' availability will significantly impact the Bucks' on-court performance, as their contributions are essential to the team's success.

As the squad tries to keep up the pace in the face of these unfortunate setbacks, fans will eagerly await the reports on their recovery.

Head-to-Head Record

Hers is a record of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA matches: