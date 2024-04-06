How to watch today’s Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL match between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will meet on April 06, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT, at TD Garden.

Momentum is on the Boston Bruins's side, having won their last three matchups and having a home advantage this game.

This is the fourth time they have faced each other this season. The last time they faced each other, the Bruins won the match 4-3.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Florida Panthers on April 06, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT. The action will take place at TD Garden in Boston, MA, USA.

Date April 06, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm EDT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on ABC with Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Team News

Boston Bruins Team News

The Boston Bruins will be missing some important players as they prepare to face the Florida Panthers.

Pat Maroon is out with a back injury, and Justin Brazeau is out with an upper-body injury. Derek Forbort will also be unavailable due to an undisclosed illness, further reducing the team's defensive depth.

Additionally, the Bruins will miss Matthew Poitras's presence due to a shoulder injury.

These absences will make it challenging for the Boston Bruins to keep the winning streak ongoing against the Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers Team News

The Florida Panthers are also facing some obstacles ahead of their matchup against the Boston Bruins.

Aaron Ekbald is dealing with an undisclosed injury, while Carter Verhaeghe will be out with an injury.

Sam Reinhart has been the team's best player. He has scored 53 goals and 89 points, making him a significant scoring threat. Additionally, Matthew Tkachuk, 59 assists, has proven his ability to score.

The Panthers will depend on Reinhart and Tkachuk to keep up their strong performances and lead the team to victory against the Bruins.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers in the NHL matchups: