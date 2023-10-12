Bolivia vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will take on Bolivia up next in the World Cup qualifier on Thursday at the Hernando Siles Stadium.

Bolivia are chasing their first win of the group stage after having lost their first two fixtures. Those two fixtures - against Brazil and Argentina.- were the most difficult start they could have had and they ended up conceding eight goals in the two defeats.

Ecuador also began their qualification campaign with a defeat against Argentina, thanks to a 78th minute goal by Lionel Messi. However, they have bounced back with a 2-1 win against Uruguay in their second game.

Bolivia vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm EDT Venue: Hernando Siles Stadium

The game between Bolivia and Ecuador will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bolivia vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Gustavo Costas has announced a formidable Bolivia squad for the October qualifiers. However, they will have to make do without defender Roberto Fernandez, who is serving a suspension following his red card in their previous match against Argentina.

Up front, experienced captain Marcelo Moreno will continue in his role as the leading striker. With 31 international goals in 104 caps, he remains a key figure in the squad.

Bolivia predicted XI: Viscarra; Diego Bejarano, Quinteros, Jusino, Sagredo, Haquin; Justiniano, Vaca, Villarroel; Ramallo, Moreno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Adorno, Poveda, Uraezaña Defenders: Sagredo, Bejarano, Jusino, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Roca, Suárez, Cuéllar, Vaca, Álvarez, Durán, Morales, Rocha, Romero, Severiche, Velasco Midfielders: Saucedo, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Céspedes, Villamil, Ursino, Abastoflor, Moreno, Salazar, Salvatierra, Sejas, Vaca Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Ábrego, Terceros, Cuéllar, Martínez, Monteiro, Nava, Alipaz, Briceño, Quaglio, Uzeda, Villarroel

Ecuador team news

Ecuador is expected to deploy a lineup similar to the one that secured victory against Uruguay last month. However, they will have to manage without their crucial defender, Pervis Estupinan, who sustained a long-term injury while playing for Brighton.

In the midfield, Chelsea's recent acquisition, Moises Caicedo will play a pivotal role, alongside the emerging 16-year-old talent, Kendry Paez.

Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado; Gruezo, Caicedo, Perez; Valencia, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Domínguez, Galíndez, Ramírez Defenders: Arboleda, Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chávez, Realpe, Ordóñez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Plata, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Alcívar, Ortiz, Páez Forwards: Valencia, Julio, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Ecuador 1 - 0 Bolivia Friendly October 2021 Ecuador 3 - 0 Bolivia World Cup qualifier March 2021 Ecuador 2 - 1 Bolivia Friendly November 2020 Bolivia 2 - 3 Ecuador World Cup qualifier September 2019 Ecuador 3 - 0 Bolivia Friendly

