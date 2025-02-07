How to watch today's Boise State Broncos vs San Jose State Spartans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boise State vs San Jose NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Boise State Broncos (16-7) look to extend their winning streak to four games when they welcome the San Jose State Spartans (12-12) to ExtraMile Arena for a Mountain West showdown on Friday at 9:00 pm ET.

The Spartans have been hovering around .500 this season but have shown signs of life recently, winning three of their last four games. Their lone signature victory came against New Mexico, but they've also suffered some tough defeats against USC, New Mexico, Boise State, Utah State, and San Diego State. If San Jose State hopes to pull off an upset on the road, they'll need Josh Uduje to put on a superhero performance against a stout Boise State squad.

The Broncos have put together a solid 16-7 record and are currently riding a three-game win streak. They’ve racked up impressive victories over Clemson, Saint Mary's, and UNLV (twice), while their notable losses have come at the hands of Washington, San Diego State, Utah State, and New Mexico. A big reason for their competitive edge is Tyson Degenhart, who will have an opportunity to make a major statement in this home matchup.

Boise State Broncos vs San Jose State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Boise State Broncos and the San Jose State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Date Friday, February 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue ExtraMile Arena Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs San Jose State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boise State Broncos and the San Jose State Spartans on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Boise State Broncos team news & key performers

For Boise State, Tyson Degenhart continues to be a force on the court, posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his last outing. He's averaging 17.7 points per game while pulling down six boards. The Broncos excel in moving the basketball, averaging 15.1 assists per game, with Alvaro Cardenas leading the charge at 6.7 APG. On the defensive end, O’Mar Stanley has been their top shot-blocker with one rejection per game, while Cardenas has been their peskiest defender, recording 1.5 steals per contest.

San Jose State Spartans news & key performers

For San Jose State, Josh Uduje has been nearly unstoppable for most of the season. He's averaging 16.8 points per game, shooting a scorching 51% from the field and 37.2% from deep. Sadaidriene Hall and Uduje are both tied for the team lead in steals, swiping one per game, while Will McClendon leads the way in assists, dishing out three per contest.