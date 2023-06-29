Boca Juniors vs Monagas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Boca Juniors will take on Monagas in their final CONEMBOL Libertadores group stage game at La Bombonera on Thursday.
The home side comes into this match having already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament and a draw will be enough to secure first place.
Monagas, on the other hand, need to win this game and hope second-placed Deportivo Pereira lose against Colo Colo to qualify for the knockout rounds.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Boca Juniors vs Monagas kick-off time
|Date:
|29 June
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET/ 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|La Bombonera
The match between Boca Juniors and Monagas will be held at La Bombonera on June 29 at 6 pm ET/3 pm ET.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas online - TV channels & live streams
|beIN SPORTS
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS and available to stream live online through Fanatiz/fuboTV/Sling TV.
Team news & squads
Boca Juniors team news
Boca Juniors come into the match with a slew of injuries. Exequiel Zeballos, Luis Advincula, Dario Benedetto and Norberto Briasco will be on the sidelines for the home side.
Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valdez, Barco; Medina, Varela, Fernandez; O. Romero, Orsini, Payero.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Valdez, Weigandt, Figal, Barco, Fabra, Sandez, Valentini, Roncaglia,
|Midfielders:
|Rolon, Varela, G. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Ramirez, Medina, Carrasco, O. Romero
|Forwards:
|Payero, Cortes, Orsini, Vasequez, Merentiel
Monagas team news
Monagas come into this game without any injury or suspension concerns.
Monagas possible XI: Mosquera; Cummings, Ramirez, Rodriguez; Anderson, Rivas, Quinones, Gonzalez; Castillo; Navas, Arroyo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Roa, Mosquera
|Defenders:
|Ramirez, Anderson, Perozo, Rodriguez, L. Rodriguez, Guevara
|Midfielders:
|Rivas, Quinones, Gonzalez, Castillo, Irriarte, Carrion, Natera, Asibe
|Forwards:
|Arroyo, Navas, Basante, R. Rodriguez, Blondell, Herrera
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have only faced off once in their history, when they took each other on in April this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/07/2023
|Monagas 0-0 Boca Juniors
|CONEMBOL Libertadores