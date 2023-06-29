Boca Juniors vs Monagas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Monagas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Monagas in their final CONEMBOL Libertadores group stage game at La Bombonera on Thursday.

The home side comes into this match having already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament and a draw will be enough to secure first place.

Monagas, on the other hand, need to win this game and hope second-placed Deportivo Pereira lose against Colo Colo to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Monagas kick-off time

Date: 29 June Kick-off time: 6 pm ET/ 3 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS and available to stream live online through Fanatiz/fuboTV/Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors come into the match with a slew of injuries. Exequiel Zeballos, Luis Advincula, Dario Benedetto and Norberto Briasco will be on the sidelines for the home side.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valdez, Barco; Medina, Varela, Fernandez; O. Romero, Orsini, Payero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Valdez, Weigandt, Figal, Barco, Fabra, Sandez, Valentini, Roncaglia, Midfielders: Rolon, Varela, G. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Ramirez, Medina, Carrasco, O. Romero Forwards: Payero, Cortes, Orsini, Vasequez, Merentiel

Monagas team news

Monagas come into this game without any injury or suspension concerns.

Monagas possible XI: Mosquera; Cummings, Ramirez, Rodriguez; Anderson, Rivas, Quinones, Gonzalez; Castillo; Navas, Arroyo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roa, Mosquera Defenders: Ramirez, Anderson, Perozo, Rodriguez, L. Rodriguez, Guevara Midfielders: Rivas, Quinones, Gonzalez, Castillo, Irriarte, Carrion, Natera, Asibe Forwards: Arroyo, Navas, Basante, R. Rodriguez, Blondell, Herrera

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have only faced off once in their history, when they took each other on in April this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Date Match Competition 04/07/2023 Monagas 0-0 Boca Juniors CONEMBOL Libertadores

