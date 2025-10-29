How to watch today’s Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets meet with both sides trying to shake off uneven starts and find some early traction in the standings. Toronto sits at 4-4-1 and hovering around the middle of the Atlantic Division pack, while Columbus, at 4-4, holds a similar place in the Metropolitan.

Toronto wrapped up a home matchup against Calgary on Tuesday before immediately turning around for the second leg of this back-to-back in Columbus. The Leafs enter the night sixth in the Atlantic and, despite the mixed results, they’ve been able to put the puck in the net, ranking inside the league’s top ten with an average of 3.44 goals per game.

Columbus is in the same boat schedule-wise, finishing up in Buffalo on Tuesday and returning home for Wednesday's contest. The Blue Jackets have also been generating offense at a steady clip, averaging 3 goals per game along with nearly 33 shots on target each night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Blue Jackets will take on the Maple Leafs in an exciting NHL game on October 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date October 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Columbus hasn't had a smooth ride to open the season either, though the offense has shown flashes of balance with 3.00 goals per game. Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakov, and Kirill Marchenko have combined for 11 goals and 12 assists, while the supporting cast of Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson, and Charlie Coyle has contributed another five goals and eight assists. From the back end, Zach Werenski has added a goal and three helpers to help jump-start the rush.

The defensive end, however, remains the thorn in Columbus' side. The Blue Jackets are giving up 3.13 goals per contest, and while Werenski and Ivan Provorov have been steady atop the lineup, the rest of the defensive group has allowed opponents to generate shots in bunches. The one standout has been Elvis Merzlikins, who is keeping his team afloat with a .914 save percentage and a 2.96 GAA, outperforming expected numbers with 2.3 goals saved above average.

Center Scott Laughton (lower body) remains out but could return as soon as this weekend,a timely boost for a team still trying to find its rhythm.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Toronto's early-season turbulence hasn’t come from a lack of scoring — the Maple Leafs are still pumping in 3.44 goals per night — but the results haven’t matched the offensive output. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares continue to drive the attack, combining for 13 goals and 21 assists across the top two lines. The depth pieces haven’t been silent either. Matthew Knies, Matias Maccelli, and Nicolas Roy have chipped in five goals and 11 assists, while from the blue line, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly have opened up the offense with three goals and 10 assists between them.

But while the Leafs can score, keeping the puck out of their own net has been a different story. Toronto is surrendering 3.67 goals per game, and outside of the top pairing led by Rielly and Ekman-Larsson, the defensive coverage has been spotty at best — opponents are finding clean looks far too easily. Goaltending hasn’t steadied things either. Cayden Primeau has struggled in the crease, carrying a .875 save percentage and 3.46 goals-against average with -1.2 goals saved above expected so far.

