Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On the back of a heavy defeat in London, Newcastle United travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in a fifth-round FA Cup game on Tuesday.
The Magpies suffered a 4-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday, while the Riversiders would aim to snap a four-game winless run following last weekend's 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the Championship.
Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Ewood Park
The FA Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 27, in the United States (US).
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Blackburn Rovers team news
Rovers coach John Eustace will continue to remain without the services of the injured lot of Joe Rankin-Costello, John Fleck and Hayden Carter, while Harry Leonard is a doubt on account of a knock.
The draw against Norwich claimed another casualty in Ryan Hedges, making changes all the more inevitable on Tuesday.
The likes of Andrew Moran and Arnor Sigurdsson stand to benefit from rotations, while Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher are expected to keep their place in attack.
Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski
|Defenders:
|Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain
|Midfielders:
|Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan
|Forwards:
|Gallagher, Leonard, Telalovic, Markanday
Newcastle United team news
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also misses several players, as none of Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett will be available for selection.
Martin Dubravka emerges a doubt due to illness, which means another start for Loris Karius in between the sticks.
The likes of Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Dan Burn will be pushing for starts, while players such as Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are likely to continue in the XI.
Newcastle United possible XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Barnes, Isak, Murphy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy, Barnes
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 15, 2020
|Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
|Carabao Cup
|January 15, 2019
|Blackburn Rovers 2-2 (2-4 AET) Newcastle United
|FA Cup
|January 5, 2019
|Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
|FA Cup
|January 2, 2017
|Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United
|Championship
|November 26, 2016
|Newcastle United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship