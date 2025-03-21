How to Watch BKFC Fight Night Philly: Live Stream Bare Knuckle Fighting, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream BKFC Fight Night Philly: Bare Knuckle Fighting.

On Friday, March 21, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns to Philadelphia with BKFC Fight Night: Philly, set to take place at the iconic 2300 Arena. This event follows the monumental success of KnuckleMania V, which drew a record-breaking crowd of over 17,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center in January.

Card Information

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where 2300 Arena TV Channel Fubo Sports Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Main Event: Dustin Pague vs. Andrew Angelcor

The main event features a thrilling welterweight matchup between local favorite Dustin "The Disciple" Pague and undefeated veteran Andrew Angelcor. Pague, hailing from Carlisle, PA, is eager to bounce back after a recent loss, while Angelcor looks to maintain his undefeated streak. Pague was initially slated to fight at KnuckleMania V but was pulled due to his opponent's medical issues, making this event a significant opportunity for him to shine in front of his hometown crowd.

Co-Main Event and Additional Fights

The co-main event pits John "Johnny Garb" Garbarino against Michael "Murc" Jones in a middleweight bout. Garbarino, fresh from a successful debut at KnuckleMania V, is set to face Jones in what promises to be an electrifying contest. Other notable matchups include Cody Vidal vs. Brandon Conley in a light heavyweight clash and Travis "The Animal" Thompson vs. Craig.

Live stream BKFC Fight Night Philly on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.