bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Sportsbook Bonuses for Belgium vs Wales

The bonus code offer from bet365 offers $150 in bonuses for today's UEFA qualifiers for North America 2026, featuring Belgium versus underdog Wales.

Wales is leading its group in UEFA's fiercely competitive FIFA World Cup qualification. Sportsbooks like bet365 are giving Belgium the nod as the team to put an end to Wales' hot streak today. Which team will procure an inside track to qualify for North America's 48-nation gala next summer?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 bonus code is available to soccer's betting sharks and national-team supporters in the legal sports gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Utilize this easy process to score a bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or just bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer

Sign up for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET

Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer

The "first bet safety net" requires a cash wager of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify.

The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Specifying those who pick the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your funds (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you prevail, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on a potentially thrilling round of Europe's qualification tourney for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Wales' anxious trip to meet favored Belgium.

Blame the Nations League for Europe's qualification tables being hard to get a grip on. Belgium was among the national teams to reach the Nations League knock-out round and make a delayed start, performing just once in a disappointing debut draw with North Macedonia, while Wales ran out bravely with a 2-1-0 record. Nevertheless, Belgium is today's (-260) favorite to win in 90:00.

Belgium and Wales kick off at 2:45 p.m. EST on Fubo. Brussels hasn't been the site of many Belgium National Team triumphs over anything but minnows in the last 12 months, losses to marquee visitors France and Italy taking place in late 2024. In spite of a (-334) futures line to qualify and reach 2026's World Cup, there is pressure on the Red Devils to win and avoid having to play catch-up in Group J.

Belgium is only 3-4-2 against Wales historically. The visiting Dragons would probably have a sharper underdog line-to-win than (+550) if Wales hadn't looked dull in too many preceding appearances. It can't be unnoticed by the bookmakers that Wales had its own 1-1 draw against North Macedonia. What's more, the Dragons went down 0-1 in the added time of a near-disaster on the road.

The O/U (2.5) (-134) line's popularity isn't all about Belgium's attack. Wales has scored two goals or more in five of its last eight appearances. The Dragons' scoring touch is topped by forward Kieffer Moore of Sheffield and midfielder Harry Wilson of Fulham, who have (+400) and (+600) proposition odds to score against Belgium. Meanwhile, the number of EFL horses in the Dragons' back-line contingent makes you wonder why some bettors' picks predict Belgium will score three times.

That's where the Red Devils' star power comes in. Not only does Belgium have a lot of firepower, but many of the squad's top names may appear hungrier than most footballers at this time of year. Kevin de Bruyne has been shopping himself around the continent, and would love to impress Napoli with a show today. The midfielder is a (+187) prop bet to score, though bet365's odds are touting the striker Romelu Lukaku more, with (-120) odds to tally against Wales, aside (-188) odds to score or assist.

The sportsbook's line on "Both Teams to Score" is a (+100) or even-odds wager, a sign of ample respect for Belgium's defending. GK Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid is not attached to any specific prop bet at bet365, but the (-110) odds on a Belgium clean-sheet have his name written all over them.

