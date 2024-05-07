Besiktas vs Ankaragucu: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Cup match between Besiktas and Ankaragucu, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Besiktas will take on Ankaragucu in the second leg of the Turkish Cup semi-final at the Besiktas Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams had to settle for a goalless draw in the first leg encounter and hence, the upcoming clash is expected to be an open contest.

Besiktas have won two out of their last five games and are heading into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Rizespor in their last outing. Ankaragucu have only managed to win one out of their last six games and this will be an uphill task for them away from home.

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu kick-off time

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 1.30 pm ET Venue: Besiktas Stadium

The match will be played at the Besiktas Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Besiktas vs Ankaragucu online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US and is not available to stream online live. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

Onur Bulut, Ante Rebic, and Arthur Masuaku will be unavailable for Besiktas due to injuries of varying severity. They will be confident of getting a win in the second leg despite these absences.

Besiktas possible XI: Gunok; Svensson, Colley, Worrall, Terzi; Fernandes; Ghezzal, Rashica, Muci, Muleka; Kilicsoy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Günok, Destanoğlu, Yuvakuran, Baytekin Defenders: Amartey, Colley, Worrall, Sanuç, Uysal, Svensson, Meraş, Uzunhan, Terzi, Komec Midfielders: Ghezzal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fernandes, Rashica, Tosun, Zaynutdinov, Al Musrati, Hadžiahmetović, Uçan, Tıknaz, Bingöl, Inler, Vardar Forwards: Aboubakar, Muleka, Kılıçsoy, Muçi, Hekimoglu, Kılıç

Ankaragucu team news

The only player missing for Ankaragucu is 33-year-old left-back Alper Uludag, who is recovering from a muscle injury and is expected to return to action later this month.

Ankaragucu predicted XI: Gungordu; Cetin, Mujakic, Radakovic, Kitsiou; Guneren, Cigerci; Pedrinho, Bassogog, Morutan; Sowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Özbir, Güngördü Defenders: Çankaya, Hanousek, Mujakić, Flips, Tepecik, Astanakulov, Radaković, Ünyay, Dursun, Karataş, Çetin, Kitsiou, Bilazer, Can, Göktaş Midfielders: Türkmen, Chatzigiovanis, Pedrinho, Bekiroğlu, Rodrigues, Saponara, Güneren, Ciğerci, Moruțan, Ekri Forwards: Bajić, Bassogog, Bajić, Sowe, Macheda, Cephas, Kumru

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/04/24 Ankaragücü 0 - 0 Besiktas Turkish Cup 19/04/24 Besiktas 2 - 0 Ankaragücü Super Lig 03/12/23 Ankaragücü 1 - 1 Besiktas Super Lig 05/03/23 Besiktas 2 - 1 Ankaragücü Super Lig

