'My best mate!' - Ben Chilwell & Reece James forced to answer awkward Mason Mount Chelsea exit question at Spanish Grand Prix amid Man Utd links

Ben Chilwell and Reece James responded to questions related to Mason Mount's potential exit from Chelsea in the summer at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Chilwell and James respond to Mount transfer questions

Chelsea duo spotted at Spanish Grand Prix

Mount linked with a move to Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea duo were spotted at the Spanish Grand Prix where they were asked about their team-mate Mason Mount leaving the club in the summer. While Chilwell explained how he considers Mount his "best friend", James responded that the midfielder's possible exit from the club would be a sad day, with fans having already expressed their wish to see him stay put.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Chilwell said when asked about Mount leaving: "That's none of my business personally but I'd love him to stay. He's my best mate. I'd personally love him to stay but I can't really comment on that."

Meanwhile, James told Sky Sports, "Yeah, of course. If he goes everyone will be sad to see him go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, with reports even suggesting that he has agreed personal terms. Now that their season has officially ended after the FA Cup final, the Red Devils could soon approach the Blues with an offer for the England international.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MASON MOUNT? Mount, whose contract expires in 2024, is reportedly valued at £70 million ($87m). If Chelsea do not receive an appropriate offer for the player they may even let his contract run down next season.