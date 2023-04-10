Ben Chilwell extends Chelsea stay! Man City dealt transfer blow with Blues full-back set to sign new two-year deal

- Full-back set to remain at Stamford Bridge
- New deal to keep him in west London until 2027
- Guardiola having to look elsewhere
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender is already tied to a deal at Stamford Bridge through to 2025, but fresh terms are being put in place that will keep him in west London until at least 2027.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Chilwell is penning a new deal after taking in 25 appearances for Chelsea this season, with the left-back spot being made his own despite big money being invested in Marc Cucurella. The 26-year-old has come through form and fitness issues to establish himself as a key man for club and country.
AND WHAT'S MORE: News of an extension for Chilwell will come as a blow to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, as they were said to be mulling over an approach for a player that would tick an important box for Pep Guardiola. With Oleksandr Zinchenko offloaded to Arsenal and Joao Cancelo on loan at Bayern Munich, Nathan Ake – who is a natural centre-half – has been asked to fill in at left-back.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign as a collective, with interim boss Frank Lampard becoming their third manager of the season, and there is still work to be done this term in order for a side that has splashed out around £600 million ($745m) on new signings to finish inside the top half.