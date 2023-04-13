Ben Chilwell issues apology to Chelsea ‘team-mates and fans’ for mindless red card against Real Madrid: ‘I made the decision in a split second’

Ben Chilwell took to Twitter on Thursday to apologise for the red card that left his Chelsea side with 10 men against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

Chilwell issues apology

Thanks fans and team-mates for support

Chelsea have mountain to climb in second leg

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back dragged back Madrid's flying winger Rodrygo Goes as he went through on goal just before the hour mark on Wednesday night, leaving referee Francois Letexier with the simple decision of producing the inevitable red card. Reflecting back on the incident, Chilwell took to social media to apologise to team-mates and fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chilwell said on Twitter: "Slept on it, and just want to apologise to my team mates and the fans. I made the decision in a split second last night and it was a mistake. I always give everything for the team and I will continue to do so. Thank you for the support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea worked hard with a player less and even carved out some decent opportunities but are left with a difficult task in the second leg next Tuesday night, having fallen to a 2-0 loss.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chilwell should see some action against Brighton on Saturday but will be in the stands for Tuesday night's return, as Chelsea look to somehow overturn a two-goal deficit against the perennial European champions.