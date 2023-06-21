Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two-time winners of the UEFA U21 Championship, the last in 2007 as hosts, Netherlands U21 will be looking to win the tournament for a third time when they begin their campaign against Belgium U21 on Wednesday.

Whereas the best Jonge Duivels could manage was finishing among the top four in the 2007 edition of the tournament, where they had lost their semi-final clash against Serbia.

This year's co-hosts Georgio and Portugal make up for the remaining teams in Group A.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EDT Venue: Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

It will kick off at 12pm EDT in the United States.

How to watch Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast on TV, but will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Belgium U21 team news

Lois Openda scored 21 goals for Lens in Ligue 1 last season, and it will be no surprise to see him up front.

Openda was initially named in the senior side's preparations for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, while the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Aster Vranckx and Olivier Deman will remain with the first team until the latter's game against Estonia on Tuesday.

AC Milan's Charles De Ketelaere should assume the number 10 role, just in front of Rangers' Nicolas Raskin in midfield.

Belgium U21 possible XI: Lammens; Patris, Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper; Matazo, Keita, Raskin; De Ketelaere; Openda, Vertessen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delanghe, Lammens, Vandevoordt Defenders: Debast, De Winter, Patris, Siquet, Van der Brempt, Keita Midfielders: Engels, Matazo, Raskin, Pletinckx, De Cuype, Ramazani Forwards: Balikwisha, Descotte, De Ketelaere, Openda, Vertessen

Netherlands U21 team news

Sparta Rotterdam defender Shurandy Sambo will be looking to make his U21 national team debut after being called in to replace the injured Sepp van den Berg of Liverpool in the squad.

Meanwhile, having already made their senior international debuts, Ryan Gravenberch, Devyne Rensch, Kenneth Taylor and Jeremie Frimpong were not called up to Ronald Koeman's side to partake in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. However, the decision reportedly didn't go down well with Frimpong and the Bayer Leverkusen man rejected his role with the U21s.

The forward line will be occupied by Ajax's Brian Brobbey and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee.

Netherlands U21 possible XI: Scherpen; Rensch, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Maatsen; Ekkelenkamp, Gravenberch, Taylor; Summerville, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Scherpen, Schendelaar Defenders: Van de Ven, Van Ewijk, Van Hecke, Maatsen, Sambo, Hartman, Rensch Midfielders: Timber, Reis, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Mijnans, Burger, Gravenberch Forwards: Brobbey, Zirkzee, Summerville, Tavsan, Dallinga, Manhoef

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 23, 2022 Belgium U21 1-2 Netherlands U21 U21 national team friendly March 22, 2018 Netherlands U21 1-4 Belgium U21 U21 national team friendly June 16, 2007 Belgium U21 2-2 Netherlands U21 U21 European Championship

