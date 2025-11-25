How to watch Baylor vs St John's NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm (3-2) and the Baylor Bears (4-0) are set to square off Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, bringing together two programs trending in the right direction to start the season.

Baylor hasn’t packed its schedule like some other top teams, but the Bears have made the most of their limited outings, cruising through their first four matchups unblemished. They opened the campaign against UT Rio Grande Valley and handled business comfortably, rolling to a 96–81 win.

St. John’s, meanwhile, enters the showdown at 3-1, looking to build on a dominant showing their last time out. The Red Storm overwhelmed Bucknell in their most recent appearance, smashing their way to a 97–49 victory and continuing to showcase their firepower on both ends of the floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs St John's NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Baylor vs St John's: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears will face off against the St John's Red Storm in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Baylor vs St John's on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and the St John's Red Storm live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Baylor Bears vs St John's Red Storm team news & key performers

Baylor Bears team news

In Monday’s showdown with Creighton, Baylor wasted no time setting the tone, racing into the locker room with a 44-36 cushion. The Bears got clipped slightly in the second half, outscored 38-37, but never surrendered control, ultimately sealing an 81-74 victory. Cameron Carr spearheaded the charge with a standout 21-point performance, nearly notching a double-double thanks to nine rebounds and three assists. Dan Skillings chipped in 14 points and eight boards, while Obi Agbim delivered 13 points, four rebounds, and a pair of assists across 36 productive minutes to help Baylor stay unbeaten.

St John's Red Storm team news

As for St. John’s, their Monday tilt with Iowa State slipped through their fingers in heartbreaking fashion. The Red Storm carried a slim 45-43 edge into halftime but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, getting edged 40-37 over the final 20 minutes in a narrow 83-82 defeat. Oziyah Sellers led the offensive push with 20 points and five rebounds. Zuby Ejiofor stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Bryce Hopkins matched the 16-point tally and added seven boards and three assists. Despite the strong individual efforts, the Storm couldn’t quite close it out down the stretch.