How to watch Baylor vs Iowa NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UCF is in for a real treat on the hardwood as it welcomes the WBCA Showcase to Orlando. The event brings a heavyweight double act to town, with Iowa and Baylor, two powerhouses in the women’s game, squaring up under the Florida lights.

Last year, Iowa wrapped up a strong 23–11 finish, dominating non-conference action with an 11–2 mark. The Hawkeyes were consistently productive offensively, putting up 74.4 points per outing, including nearly 35 points in the paint. They also thrived by turning defense into offense, averaging 16.2 points off turnovers and 8.4 on the break.

Baylor, meanwhile, arrives with the pedigree of a 28–8 campaign and an impressive 11–4 non-conference stretch in 2024–25. The Bears moved the ball exceptionally well, piling up 18.3 assists per night on nearly 29 made field goals. Their offensive fluidity and depth make them a tough draw for anyone this early in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor vs Iowa NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Baylor vs Iowa: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista FL.

Date Thursday, November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Location Lake Buena Vista FL

How to watch Baylor vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Baylor and Iowa live on ESPN 2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Baylor vs Iowa team news & key performers

Baylor Bears team news

After an offseason full of roster turnover, Nicki Collen retooled her squad by bringing in six new faces to replace the seven players who departed following the 2024–25 campaign (six graduates and one transfer).

Baylor rolled through Le Moyne on Sunday with a dominant 99–43 victory.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs stole the spotlight, pouring in 26 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-13 shooting while hauling in 11 rebounds, the 31st double-double of her stellar career.

Bella Fontleroy chipped in 21 points, hitting the 1,000-point milestone with her final bucket of the night, while Taliah Scott added 22 points to go with a career-high nine assists, showcasing her growth as a playmaker.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Chit-Chat Wright put together the best outing of her Hawkeye career, pouring in 19 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting while adding two dimes, two boards, and a steal. It also marked her third straight game reaching double figures.

Wright has been lights-out from deep to open the season, knocking down 11 of her 18 attempts from beyond the arc through four contests.

Layla Hays continued her steady production with 14 points and seven rebounds, giving her three consecutive games with double-digit scoring and at least five boards.

Sharpshooter Taylor McCabe has also stayed hot, hitting multiple threes in four straight matchups and in seven of her last nine games dating back to last year.

Ava Heiden chipped in eight points and six rebounds, while Hannah Stuelke battled on the glass for seven boards to go with four points.