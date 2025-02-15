How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs West Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9) and Baylor Bears (15-9) square off on Saturday at Foster Pavilion in a key Big 12 showdown. Both teams are looking to gain momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season.

West Virginia has had an up-and-down stretch recently, falling to BYU but securing a win over Utah. Their upcoming schedule includes matchups against Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and TCU.

The Mountaineers are putting up 69.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Defensively, they've been solid, holding opponents to 64.0 PPG on 40.4% shooting.

Baylor is also sitting at 15-9, coming off a tough loss to Houston but previously securing a victory over UCF. Their upcoming schedule features games against Arizona, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

The Bears have been strong offensively, averaging 79.3 PPG on 46.2% shooting. On the defensive end, they’re allowing 69.8 PPG, with opponents shooting 44.0% from the field.

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

In their last game, Norchad Omier led the team with 19 points in the loss to Houston. The 6ft 7in, 240-pound forward is a dominant force inside, averaging 15.7 PPG while ranking 10th in the nation in rebounding with 10.3 RPG. Omier began his career at Miami, where he helped them reach the Final Four, before transferring to Baylor to take on a leadership role. He’s been on a roll lately, scoring 16 or more points in each of his last four outings.

One of Baylor’s most intriguing talents is VJ Edgecombe, a 6ft 5in freshman and one of the top NBA prospects in college basketball. He's been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 15.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 3.2 APG, while hitting 37 three-pointers at a 38.5% clip. Edgecombe has a knack for explosive performances, as evidenced by his 30-point outing against Kansas State and 28-point effort against BYU.

Another freshman making an impact is Robert Wright III, a 6’1 guard who contributes 12.6 PPG and 4.7 APG. He's been a key playmaker in the Bears’ backcourt and will be vital in this matchup.

West Virginia Mountaineers news & key performers

In their most recent contest, Toby Okani led the way with 16 points and five rebounds in the loss to BYU. The 6ft 8in guard is in his first year with the program after transferring from Illinois-Chicago. He’s been a steady contributor, averaging 8.5 PPG and 4.0 RPG.

The go-to scorer for West Virginia is Javon Small, who is also the top scorer in the entire Big 12 at 18.5 PPG. The 6ft 3in senior guard also dishes out 5.5 APG and pulls down 4.4 RPG, making him a versatile threat. He’s their most dangerous perimeter shooter, having drilled 58 three-pointers at a 36.0% clip. Small recently had a 20-point, seven-assist performance against TCU.

Inside, Amani Hansberry holds down the paint for the Mountaineers. The 6ft 8in, 240-pound forward is putting up 9.5 PPG and 6.0 RPG, providing a physical presence in the post. Unfortunately, the team is without Tucker DeVries, their second-leading scorer, as he’s sidelined with an injury.