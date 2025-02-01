How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big 12 rivals clash on Saturday afternoon as the Baylor Bears (13-7) welcome the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5) to Foster Pavilion for a pivotal conference battle at 4:00 PM ET.

The Jayhawks find themselves in unfamiliar waters, currently sitting fifth in the Big 12 standings with a 6-3 conference record. Their three league losses have come against Missouri, West Virginia, and most recently, a hard-fought showdown with No. 7 Houston. Despite the setbacks, Kansas remains a serious contender and holds the No. 11 spot in the national rankings heading into this high-stakes matchup with Baylor.

On the other side, the Bears are fighting to climb the conference standings, holding a 5-4 record in Big 12 play, which places them in a tie for sixth. According to Bracketology projections, they’re currently pegged as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but with 11 regular-season games still ahead, their fate is far from set in stone. In their most recent outing, Baylor suffered a tough loss to BYU, trailing for most of the contest before battling back to force overtime, only to fall short by four points.

Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

For Baylor, freshman phenom VJ Edgecombe led the charge in the BYU loss, racking up 28 points while draining six shots from beyond the arc. The 6ft 5in wing is one of the nation’s most exciting young talents, averaging 14.9 PPG along with 5.3 RPG and 3.3 APG. He has been on a tear lately, scoring 20 or more points in three straight games, including a 30-point masterpiece in a win over Kansas State.

The Bears’ most consistent force in the paint is Norchad Omier, a 6ft 7in forward who transferred in from Miami and leads the squad with 15.2 PPG and 10.1 RPG. He recently showcased his dominance with a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double against Utah. Another key contributor is freshman guard Robert Wright III, who runs the offense efficiently, leading the team with 4.8 APG while also chipping in 12.5 PPG.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

Kansas bounced back in their last game with a win over UCF, powered by Zeke Mayo, who erupted for 24 points, including six three-pointers. The 6ft 4in senior guard has established himself as the Jayhawks' top perimeter threat, averaging 15.4 PPG while knocking down 47 threes at a 37.9% clip. A transfer from South Dakota State, Mayo also chips in 4.5 RPG and 3.0 APG, and he has scored at least 13 points in each of his last five outings.

Anchoring the paint for Kansas is 7ft 2in, 265-pound center Hunter Dickinson, who leads the team in both scoring (16.3 PPG) and rebounding (9.9 RPG). He poured in 24 points against UCF and recently dropped 25 in a rivalry win over Kansas State. Running the offense is 6ft 2in senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr., the team's primary playmaker with 5.8 APG while adding 9.6 PPG. Meanwhile, high-flying forward KJ Adams contributes 8.4 PPG and 4.6 RPG, providing athleticism and rim-finishing ability in the frontcourt.