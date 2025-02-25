How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor versus Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Baylor Bears (16-11) will look to snap a four-game road skid when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11) on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.

Baylor enters this matchup on a rough patch, having dropped games to Arizona and Colorado. With Oklahoma State, TCU, and Houston on deck, the Bears are hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. On the year, they're averaging 78.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field, but they’ve struggled defensively, allowing 70.3 PPG on 44.1% shooting.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has had mixed results lately, falling to West Virginia but rebounding with a win over TCU. Up next, they’ll face Houston, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. One key advantage for the Bearcats? They’ve been perfect at home (3-0) this season. Offensively, they’re putting up 71.7 points per contest on 45.5% shooting, while keeping opponents in check, allowing 65 PPG on 41.9% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor Bears vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Fifth Third Arena Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Baylor Bears vs Cincinnati Bearcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

For Baylor, Norchad Omier has been a dominant force, shooting 55% or better in four of his last five outings. The senior forward poured in 18 points on Saturday and has been a consistent contributor, averaging 15.8 PPG. VJ Edgecomb is a go-to scorer, though he had a quiet night against Colorado, finishing with just eight points. The freshman guard is still posting an impressive 14.7 PPG this season.

Robert Wright has cooled off lately, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of his last five games, though he still maintains a 12.1 PPG average. On the other hand, Jayden Nunn has been efficient, connecting on 50% of his shots in four of his last five appearances. The senior guard is contributing 9.1 PPG on 39% shooting.

Cincinnati Bearcats news & key performers

For Cincinnati, Jizzle James has been on fire, scoring 24 or more points in three of his last five matchups. He dropped 25 in the win over Utah and is averaging 12.4 PPG this season. Simas Lukosius, however, has been struggling with his shot, hitting below 40% in four of his last five outings. He has missed the past two games and remains questionable for this one. The senior guard is averaging 11.4 PPG.

Dillon Mitchell played a key role in Saturday’s win, putting up 12 points. The junior forward has been ultra-efficient, shooting above 60% in four of his last five contests, while averaging 10.1 PPG and 6 RPG. Meanwhile, Dan Skillings Jr. has had a tough stretch, failing to crack double figures in five straight games, though he still averages 9.5 PPG.