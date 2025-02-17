How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Baylor Bears (16-9) will look to extend their home dominance when they take on the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats (17-8) on Monday at 10:00 pm ET. The Bears have been on a hot streak at home, winning four straight inside their own building.

The Wildcats have been among the top contenders in the Big 12, but they've hit a rough patch lately, dropping their last two games leading into this matchup. First, they suffered a surprising home loss to Kansas State, followed by a heartbreaking four-point defeat to No. 6 Houston, missing a golden opportunity to take down a top-ranked opponent.

As for Baylor, they currently sit tied for fifth in the Big 12 standings with an 8-6 conference record, alongside BYU and Kansas. The Big 12 has been a battlefield this season, with eight teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament—a testament to the league’s depth and talent.

Baylor Bears vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Baylor Bears and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Baylor Bears vs. the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Baylor Bears vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Unfortunately, the Bears suffered a major setback as VJ Edgecomb went down with an injury that will sideline him indefinitely, dealing a huge blow to Baylor's championship aspirations. However, other players have stepped up in his absence. Norchad Omier led the charge with 17 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 6 of 11 from the field. Langston Love made his mark with 17 points, going a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. Robert O. Wright added 16 points, shooting an efficient 6-for-7, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Jalen Celestine contributed 10 points to the cause.

When these two teams clashed last month, Edgecomb was Baylor’s top scorer, putting up 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Jeremy Roach also had a strong showing, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while O’Wright added 16 points off the bench, hitting 7 of 14 shots.

Arizona Wildcats news & key performers

On the Arizona side, Caleb Love led the way with 17 points and seven assists, despite shooting just 6-for-15 from the floor. Jaden Bradley struggled, managing only four points on 1-for-6 shooting, while Trey Townsend had a tough night, scoring just three points on 1-for-5 shooting. Off the bench, KJ Lewis provided a spark with 13 points, though he shot 4-for-12.

Back in their previous matchup, the Wildcats came out on top thanks to strong performances from their key players. Bradley stepped up with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while Henri Veesar was a difference-maker off the bench, dropping 19 points on an ultra-efficient 9-for-11 shooting. Lewis chipped in with 11 points, knocking down 2 of 5 shots.