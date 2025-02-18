How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Celtic Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be looking to finish the job in the Champions League knockout round play-offs when they welcome Celtic to the Allianz Arena for the second leg tie on Tuesday.

Hoping to clash with either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, the Bavarians won the opening leg 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Despite picking up a knock in the goalless league draw with Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend and not being part of Monday's training, Harry Kane will be expected to start up front. Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman will line up in support of the Englishman.

Left-back Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Daniel Peretz are ruled out for the tie, while the back four is set to consist of Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Raphael Guerreiro.

Celtic team news

The visitors will be without injured duo James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo on account of foot and ankle injuries, respectively.

With the task of overturning a one-goal deficit, the Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers could look up to Jota starting up front alongside Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda.

Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Arne Engels are likely to start in the middle.

