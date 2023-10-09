'No coach in the world at this level will say otherwise' - Bayern's Thomas Tuchel fumes at German national team over decision to play friendlies in North America during international break

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel lambasted DFB for scheduling Germany's matches in North America during the international break.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German national team is set to face USMNT and Mexico in a couple of friendly matches in the US during the international break in October. The hectic schedule of Die Mannschaft has not gone down well with Bayern boss Tuchel who criticised the Deutscher Fussball Bund’s decision to arrange away friendlies that too in North America.

The former Chelsea manager was also left bemused as to why Germany would play matches away from home when they are set to host the European Championship in less than a year's time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Tuchel said, "I don’t know if I’d be interested in playing against Mexico in America before a (tournament) in Germany. I don’t know if anyone can explain this in a way that I can understand. I don’t know who decided it, but it has been decided.

"There is a difference between a busy schedule and everything away from home and in different time zones. This is at the end of the endurance. No coach in the world at this level will say otherwise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Julian Nagelsmann will be in charge of the German national team for the first time on October 14 when they face USMNT in Connecticut. Four days later, they will travel to Philadelphia where they are scheduled to take on Mexico.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will be back in action in the Bundesliga just three days after Germany's friendly against Mexico as they take on Mainz on October 21.