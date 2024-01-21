Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will look to continue their hunt for Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this Sunday when they host Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians enter the weekend four points behind Leverkusen at the Bundesliga summit, although they could be seven points cut adrift by the time they face Werder Bremer depending on Die Werkself's result against Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig from a day earlier.

Anyways, the onus is on Bayern to keep pace, and not fall adrift, something they have done very well recently by winning their last three league games on the spin. Thomas Tuchel's side will be expected to get the job done at home against 13th-placed Werder, who are yet to win a game away from home this season.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga encounter between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will be played at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with kick-off at 9.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will once again be without the services of centre-back Kim Min-jae and full-back Noussair Mazraoui due to their respective participations at the Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup. Bouna Sarr is a long-term absentee, while Serge Gnabry is sidelined until March.

Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt have recovered from minor injuries picked up on a training camp in Faro on the Portuguese coast last week to be fit for the game against Werder Bremen, although winter recruit Eric Dier could make his Bayern debut in the latter's place in the back-three.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier; Coman, Guerreiro, Goretzka, Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Dier, de Ligt Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Werder Bremen team news

Werder Bremen have a long list of absentees ahead of Sunday's trip to the Allianz. Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch are suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Naby Keita is on international duty away with Guinea at AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Dudu could return from illness to feature, but Milos Veljkovic, Leon Opitz and Amos Pieper have all been ruled out with long-term issues.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Friedl, Gross, Jung; Weiser, Stage, Schmid, Agu; Nijnmah, Kownacki, Borre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dos Santos Haesler Defenders: Veljković, Friedl, Pieper, Stark, Malatini, Röcker Midfielders: Keïta, Weiser, Deman, Stage, Schmid, Bittencourt, Lynen, Agu, Jung, Groß, Rapp Forwards: Borré, Kownacki, Ducksch, Njinmah, Woltemade, Opitz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 Werder Bremen 4-0 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 06/05/23 Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 09/11/22 Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 13/03/21 Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 21/11/20 Bayern Munich 1-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga

