Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Mainz in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern are 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and will be desperate to reduce that gap. Seventeenth-placed Mainz will also be desperate for points but for a different reason as they will want to climb up from the drop zone.

Bayern are heading into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League and it was their second win in three games. They will be hoping to carry that momentum into their upcoming league games as well.

Mainz have really struggled to accumulate points this season. They have managed just one win in their last 14 matches and are expected to struggle against Bayern. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on this platform and on YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

In the wake of Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, and Konrad Laimer's absences, Joshua Kimmich had stepped into the role of right-back. With Laimer back in action and potentially starting this Saturday, Kimmich may return to his midfield position, filling in for the suspended Aleksandar Pavlović.

After overcoming a groin problem, Leroy Sané played against Lazio and is expected to keep his place. Serge Gnabry, returning from a lengthy injury break, appeared briefly in the last match.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer, Laimer, De Ligt, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Müller, Musiala, Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Mainz team news

Bo Henriksen will be dealing with the challenge of managing three suspensions, as Dominik Kohr, Leandro Barreiro, and Jessic Ngankam are sidelined.

Stefan Bell, Maxim Leitsch, and Nelson Weiper are injured and unavailable for selection but Anthony Caci is available after completing his suspension.

Mainz predicted XI: Zentner, van den Berg, Guilavogui, Caci, Widmer, Krauß, Amiri, Mwene, Gruda, Burkardt, Lee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riess, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, van den Berg, Caci, da Costa, Widmer Midfielders: Lee, Krauß, Amiri, Guilavogui, Papela, Shabani Forwards: Onisiwo, Richter, Ajorque, Gruda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 22/04/23 Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 02/02/23 Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern Munich DFP 29/10/22 Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz Bundesliga 30/04/22 Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

