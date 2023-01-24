Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne: Lineups & LIVE updates

Bayern Munich look to get back to winnings ways as they host Cologne at the Allianz Arena

Last weekend marked the return of the Bundesliga after three long months. Bayern Munich did not start off their post-World Cup season perhaps the way they would've wanted with a draw against league rivals RB Leipzig. They will be looking to get back to the form they had shown prior to the break.

And which better team to face than FC Cologne. In their last 16 Bundesliga meetings, Bayern Munich have only dropped points to them once (a 1-1 draw in 2016). Forward Serge Gnabry in particular loves facing Cologne, having scored 11 times against them, his highest tally against any opponent. With his current form, the 27-year-old may again haunt the opposing team.

However, after Borussia Dortmund, ironically no other away team has taken points from Bayern Munich at home than FC Cologne. While they haven't won at the Allianz Arena since 2009, their confidence will be high following their recent 7-1 thumping of Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting

FC Cologne XI (4-4-2):Schwabe; Schmitz, Soldo, Chabot, Hector; Maina, Skhiri, Olesen , Kainz; Tigges, Huseinbasic

Bayern Munich's upcoming opponents

Bayern Munich will next face 2nd-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in a crucial game at home again on 28 January. They will then travel to Mainz on 1 February in the DFB Pokal, followed by an away game against Wolfsburg in the league on 5 February.