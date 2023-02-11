Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bayern Munich vs Bochum in Bundesliga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Bayern Munich will hope to keep picking up wins in the Bundesliga as they prepare to face Bochum on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann's team returned to winning ways after three consecutive stalemates in the league which had allowed title rivals to catch up to them.

The defending champions are at the top of the table but are only a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin and three points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, two chasing teams who have both won four league games in a row.

Bochum are battling relegation down in 15th in the standings and the last time they met Bayern, the then hosts were beaten 7-0.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Bochum Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 9:30am ET, 2:30pm GMT, 8pm IST Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bochum on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

There will not be any live telecast or streaming of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK) this weekend.

In India, the Sony Sports network has telecast rights for Bundesliga games, with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD SonyLIV

Bayern Munich team news & squad

Nagelsmann will be without Joshua Kimmich in his squad for the game against Bochum after the midfielder picked up a red card when Bayern met Wolfsburg in their last league game.

Aside from Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer are all unavailable due to injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Sommer; Cancelo, Pavard, De Ligt, Blind; Musiala, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Pavard, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic Midfielders Goretzka, Muisala, Wanner, Ibrahimovic, Sane Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting

Bochum team news & squad

Bochum will miss Cristian Gamboa, Michael Esser and Paul Grave who are sidelined due to injuries. They are are no fresh injury concerns for the side ahead of their big clash against the defending champions.

Bochum possible XI: Riemann; Janko, Ordets, Masovic, Soares; Losilla, Stoger; Asano, Forster, Antwi-Adjei; Hofmann