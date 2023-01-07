Bayern Munich sent clear message about Sommer: You're not getting him!

Borussia Monchengladbach have told Bayern Munich they will not let goalkeeper Yann Sommer leave in the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have been hit with a blow in their search for a new goalkeeper, with Gladbach inisting they will not be selling Sommer. The Switzerland international has emerged as a target for the Bavarian giants, who will be without first choice Manuel Neuer for the rest of the season due to injury, but Gladbach will not let him leave this winter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We will not give up Yann Sommer. That's what we told Bayern," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus told the Rheinische Post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern may now have to look elsewhere if they are to bring in a new shot-stopper. Back-up Sven Ulreich is likely to take Neuer's place when Bayern return to action this month, but Bayern's pursuit of Sommer suggests they do not want to rely on the 34-year-old for the second half of the season. On-loan goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is also an option but he has said he is not planning on returning from his spell with Monaco ahead of schedule.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants are currently in Qatar for a winter training camp. Bayern's first game back after the Bundesliga winter break is against RB Leipzig on January 20.