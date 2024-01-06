Basel vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Basel and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich are in Switzerland to face Basel in a club friendly encounter at St. Jakob-Park on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side last defeated Wolfsburg 2-1 in Bundesliga, while Basel come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory against Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

Basel vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EDT Venue: St. Jakob-Park

The club friendly match between Basel and Bayern Munich will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9:30 am EDT on January 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Basel vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will not be televised, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Basel team news

Taulant Xhaka's red card suspension is not applicable here.

However, Basel boss Fabio Celestini will be without the services of several others through injuries.

Mohamed Drager, Junior Ze, Yusuf Demir, Maurice Malone, Jean Kevin Augustin, Arnau Comas, Andrin Hunziker and Sergio Lopez all occupy the treatment room.

Basel possible XI: Hitz; Adjetey, Barisic, Van Breemen, Schmid; Frei, Avdullahu; Gauto, Dubasin, Kade; Jovanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hitz, Salvi, De Mol Defenders: Barisic, Vouilloz, Breemen, Adjetey, Schmid, Vogel, Ruegg, Lang Midfielders: Veiga, Avdullahu, Frei, Xhaka, Sigua, Kololli, Onyegbule, Kade, Gauto Forwards: Jovanovic, Barry, Kayombo

Bayern Munich team news

The Bavarians have a host of injured players.

All of Jamal Musiala, Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic fill the infirmary.

Among the abovenamed, Gnabry and Sarr are relatively the long-term absentees with tendon and ACL injuries respectively, expected to return by March and August respectively.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Guerreiro; Sane, Muller, Choupo-Moting; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the meetings between Basel and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 12, 2013 Basel 0-3 Bayern Munich Club Friendlies March 13, 2012 Bayern Munich 7-0 Basel UEFA Champions League February 22, 2012 Basel 1-0 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League December 8, 2010 Bayern Munich 3-0 Basel UEFA Champions League September 28, 2010 Basel 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

