Basel vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich are in Switzerland to face Basel in a club friendly encounter at St. Jakob-Park on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's side last defeated Wolfsburg 2-1 in Bundesliga, while Basel come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory against Luzern in the Swiss Super League.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Basel vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|St. Jakob-Park
The club friendly match between Basel and Bayern Munich will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
It will kick off at 9:30 am EDT on January 6 in the United States (US).
How to watch Basel vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
Live updates on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
In the US, the game will not be televised, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Basel team news
Taulant Xhaka's red card suspension is not applicable here.
However, Basel boss Fabio Celestini will be without the services of several others through injuries.
Mohamed Drager, Junior Ze, Yusuf Demir, Maurice Malone, Jean Kevin Augustin, Arnau Comas, Andrin Hunziker and Sergio Lopez all occupy the treatment room.
Basel possible XI: Hitz; Adjetey, Barisic, Van Breemen, Schmid; Frei, Avdullahu; Gauto, Dubasin, Kade; Jovanovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hitz, Salvi, De Mol
|Defenders:
|Barisic, Vouilloz, Breemen, Adjetey, Schmid, Vogel, Ruegg, Lang
|Midfielders:
|Veiga, Avdullahu, Frei, Xhaka, Sigua, Kololli, Onyegbule, Kade, Gauto
|Forwards:
|Jovanovic, Barry, Kayombo
Bayern Munich team news
The Bavarians have a host of injured players.
All of Jamal Musiala, Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic fill the infirmary.
Among the abovenamed, Gnabry and Sarr are relatively the long-term absentees with tendon and ACL injuries respectively, expected to return by March and August respectively.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Guerreiro; Sane, Muller, Choupo-Moting; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer
|Forwards:
|Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the meetings between Basel and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 12, 2013
|Basel 0-3 Bayern Munich
|Club Friendlies
|March 13, 2012
|Bayern Munich 7-0 Basel
|UEFA Champions League
|February 22, 2012
|Basel 1-0 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|December 8, 2010
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Basel
|UEFA Champions League
|September 28, 2010
|Basel 1-2 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League