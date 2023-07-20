Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barracas Central and Boca Juniors are set to battle in a Copa Argentina round of 32 encounter on Thursday.
Coming into the tie on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the Argentine first division after their 1-0 win over Tigre on Monday, Barracas defeated Estudiantes in the first round of Copa Argentina in May.
Whereas Boca Juniors are on a five-game unbeaten run overall following a 3-1 domestic league win against Gimnasia La Plata at the weekend. Azul y Oro defeated Olimpo 2-1 in the Copa Argentina first round in March.
Barracas vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades
The Copa Argentina game between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
It will kick off at 6 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Barracas vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Barracas team news
With Lucas Lopez out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the hosts are also set to miss Fernando Prado due to a broken toe, while Ricardo Centurion has a thigh problem.
Barracas boss Sergio Rondina is likely to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Boca Juniors with Alexis Dominguez leading the line of attack despite Alan Cantero finding the back of the net coming off the bench the last time out.
Barracas possible XI: Desabato; Peinipil, Alvarez, Diaz, Insua; Arce, Herrera; Mater, Tapia, Calderara; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Desabato, F. Herrera, Villar, Cristian Arce
|Defenders:
|Alvarez, R. Herrera, Capraro, Diaz, Insua, Calderara, Tolosa, Peinipil, Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|Carlos Arce, Benitez, Puig, Tapia, Mater, Colitto
|Forwards:
|Del Castillo, Sepulveda, Frias, Cantero, Dominguez, Quejada
Boca Juniors team news
Skipper Marcos Rojo missed the trip to La Plata and despite returning to training is still recovering from a calf injury.
Nicolas Figal replaced Bruno Valdez as Jorge Almiron made just that one change in the win over Gimnasia and it may remain the same XI for Thursday's encounter.
Miguel Merentiel and Luis Vazquez will hence continue in attack.
Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; G. Fernandez, Valera, E. Fernandez; Medina; Merentiel, Vasquez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|S. Romero, Brey, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Aranda, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula
|Midfielders:
|Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Zeballos, Villa, Langoni, Briasco
|Forwards:
|Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2, 2023
|Barracas Central 0-3 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|June 20, 2022
|Barracas Central 1-3 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|May 1, 2022
|Boca Juniors 2-0 Barracas Central
|Liga Profesional Argentina