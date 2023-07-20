Barracas vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Argentina match between Barracas and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barracas Central and Boca Juniors are set to battle in a Copa Argentina round of 32 encounter on Thursday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the Argentine first division after their 1-0 win over Tigre on Monday, Barracas defeated Estudiantes in the first round of Copa Argentina in May.

Whereas Boca Juniors are on a five-game unbeaten run overall following a 3-1 domestic league win against Gimnasia La Plata at the weekend. Azul y Oro defeated Olimpo 2-1 in the Copa Argentina first round in March.

Barracas vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

The Copa Argentina game between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

It will kick off at 6 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Barracas vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV, and will not be available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page

Team news & squads

Barracas team news

With Lucas Lopez out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the hosts are also set to miss Fernando Prado due to a broken toe, while Ricardo Centurion has a thigh problem.

Barracas boss Sergio Rondina is likely to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Boca Juniors with Alexis Dominguez leading the line of attack despite Alan Cantero finding the back of the net coming off the bench the last time out.

Barracas possible XI: Desabato; Peinipil, Alvarez, Diaz, Insua; Arce, Herrera; Mater, Tapia, Calderara; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Desabato, F. Herrera, Villar, Cristian Arce Defenders: Alvarez, R. Herrera, Capraro, Diaz, Insua, Calderara, Tolosa, Peinipil, Rodriguez Midfielders: Carlos Arce, Benitez, Puig, Tapia, Mater, Colitto Forwards: Del Castillo, Sepulveda, Frias, Cantero, Dominguez, Quejada

Boca Juniors team news

Skipper Marcos Rojo missed the trip to La Plata and despite returning to training is still recovering from a calf injury.

Nicolas Figal replaced Bruno Valdez as Jorge Almiron made just that one change in the win over Gimnasia and it may remain the same XI for Thursday's encounter.

Miguel Merentiel and Luis Vazquez will hence continue in attack.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; G. Fernandez, Valera, E. Fernandez; Medina; Merentiel, Vasquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Aranda, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Zeballos, Villa, Langoni, Briasco Forwards: Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2, 2023 Barracas Central 0-3 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina June 20, 2022 Barracas Central 1-3 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina May 1, 2022 Boca Juniors 2-0 Barracas Central Liga Profesional Argentina

