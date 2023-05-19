Barnsley vs Bolton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the League One match between Barnsley and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barnsley and Bolton have all to play for when they meet at Oakwell on Friday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their two-legged League One play-off semi-final.

Bolton dominated play in the goalless first half of the first leg, but Barnsley had more shots on goal and bagged the opener through Nicky Cadden before Dion Charles restored parity for the Trotters to make the second leg match an all to play for encounter.

Barnsley vs Bolton kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Oakwell

The League One game between Barnsley and Bolton is scheduled for May 19, 2023, at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Barnsley vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Barnsley team news

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen returned from his knock in the first leg clash, and is likely to continue alongside Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas at the back.

Manchester City loanee Slobodan Tedic and Devante Cole make up the attack, with Jordan Williams and Nicky Cadden supporting from the wings.

Barnsley possible XI: Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Collins, Isted, Searle Defenders: Andersen, Kitching, Thomas, McCarthy, Cundy, Larkeche, Oduor, Williams, Cotter, Helliwell Midfielders: Connell, Kane, Russell, Phillips, Benson, Wolfe, Cadden, Martin, Jalo, Thomas Forwards: Tedic, Cole, Shaw, Norwood, Marsh

Bolton team news

Defender Gethin Jones is ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury, while Eoin Toal is back from an ankle issue.

Dion Charles will be joined by Elias Kachunga in attack.

In goal, Man City loanee James Trafford will be targeting his 27th clean sheet of the season.

Bolton possible XI: Trafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Sheehan, Morley, Williams; Dempsey; Kachunga, Charles.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Dixon Defenders: Mbete, Johnston, Santos, Toal, John, Iredale, Bradley Midfielders: MJ Williams, Lee, Morley, Dempsey, Sheehan, Thomason, Shoretire, R. Williams, Isgrove Forwards: Nlundulu, Charles, Adeboyejo, Bodvarsson, Kachunga, Jerome

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Bolton 1-1 Barnsley League One January 2, 2023 Barnsley 0-3 Bolton League One November 5, 2022 Bolton 1-2 Barnsley FA Cup October 15, 2022 Bolton 0-0 Barnsley League One August 11, 2021 Bolton 0-0 (5-4 pen) Barnsley Carabao Cup

