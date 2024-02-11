Barcelona vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be eyeing their third straight La Liga win as they welcome relegation-threatened Granada to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

On the back of wins over Osasuna and Alaves since Xavi announced that he will step down from his role at the club, Barca will now look to remain third at the end of matchday 24, after overtaking Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Meanwhile, Granada have gone four games without a win after the two-goal draw against Las Palmas, as Alexander Medina's men only remain above Almeria on the standings table.

Barcelona vs Granada kick-off time

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, February 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set for his return after recovering from a back operation, with Raphinha also making good progress from a thigh problem.

Ilkay Gundogan will shake off his niggle from the Alaves win, where Vitor Roque picked up two yellow cards - resulting in the Brazilian's suspension.

Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi remain sidelined through injuries.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Yamal

Granada team news

The visitors injury list includes the likes of Lucas Boye, Victor Diaz, Jesus Vallejo and Raul Fernandez, while Kamil Piatkowski and Gonzalo Villar are suspended for the tie.

Oscar Melendo should be back in the XI despite his early withdrawal in the game against Las Palmas as the midfielder is expected to return to full fitness.

Granada possible XI: Batalla; Sanchez, Mendez, Miquel, Maouassa; Pellistri, Melendo, Hongla, Ruiz, Neva; Arezo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Martinez Defenders: Mendez, Torrente, Miquel, Rubio, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez Midfielders: Gumbau, Hongla, Ruiz, Melendo Forwards: Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Puertas, Uzuni, Jozwiak, Pellistri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Granada across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 8, 2023 Granada 2-2 Barcelona La Liga January 8, 2022 Granada 1-1 Barcelona La Liga September 20, 2021 Barcelona 1-1 Granada La Liga April 29, 2021 Barcelona 1-2 Granada La Liga February 3, 2021 Granada 2-2 (3-5 AET) Barcelona Copa del Rey

