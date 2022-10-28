Ex-Barcelona manager Setien claims club owes him money and he 'expected' Blaugrana to face 'period of hardship'

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has revealed that the Spanish club still owe him money amid their European and financial woes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have suffered European humiliation for the second season is a row as they once again failed to get out of their Champions League group and will now drop into the Europa League. Former manager Setien, who has just joined Villarreal, explained that this latest struggle comes as no surprise to him, while also dropping a fresh claim on the club's money problems.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told the press: “Barcelona have lived a great cycle and now they have to go through a period of hardship to get back on their feet again. I'm not surprised by Barcelona’s situation because I expected it."

Before adding: "Barcelona have not yet paid the dues to me, I told them and gave them the full time, but they preferred to sign a child from Racing like Pablo [Torre] and strengthen their team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp but failed to win any silverware in his short spell before being fired. Barcelona's money issues are well-documented, but that didn't stop them from spending big in the summer in a bid to get back to the top – which may have backfired after their recent European failure.

WHAT NEXT FOR SETIEN? The 64-year-old will hope to guide seventh-placed Villarreal up the table, having recently replaced Unai Emery who just departed for Aston Villa.