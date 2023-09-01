Mamadou Fall has joined Barcelona on loan from MLS side LAFC, with the 20-year-old having a purchase option at the end of the agreement.

Mamadou Fall joins Barcelona

Signs loan deal

Includes an option to buy

WHAT HAPPENED? Fall has been loaned on for the duration of the season with an option to buy also included in the deal. As per The Athletic, the option to buy has been set at $7 million. The Senegalese defender has already had a taste of Spanish football having been on loan to Villarreal B in the last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villarreal also sought to sign Fall but fell short along the road, with stiff competition from the Catalan giants. The highly regarded 20-year-old centre-back will begin with their B team, hoping to follow Julian Araujo as the second player from MLS to sign with the Blaugrana this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE? The club have also announced the signings of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix on loan on this hectic deadline day. The Joan Laporta-led club also announced the on-loan departures of centre-back Clement Lenglet and forward Ansu Fati to Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

WHAT NEXT? Fall is unlikely to make his Barca Atletic debut this weekend as they take on Real Union, however, could very well feature next weekend against Gimnastic.