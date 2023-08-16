Barcelona go all in for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo but must sell two players before they can complete signing

Barcelona are reportedly going all in for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo but must sell two players before signing him.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club are pushing to sign the right-back from the Premier League outfit as the defender has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager has put his bet on Kyle Walker and prevented him from joining Bayern Munich, leaving Cancelo with no chance of getting back into the team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Barcelona must sell at least two players and use the money from Barca Vision sales to complete the transfer. Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest have been informed that their futures lie away from Camp Nou and the club officials are looking to offload the defensive duo. Barcelona are also considering a loan deal for Cancelo without an obligation to buy or, a purchase clause that would be triggered only if certain objectives are met.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are facing an uphill battle to balance their books to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations which have prevented them from registering players with La Liga. Hence, Inaki Pena, Marcos Alonso and Inigo Martinez had to be left out of the matchday squad against Getafe.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have offered Dest to several clubs but none have shown interest so far because of his high salary demands and urge to get regular minutes. However, a Saudi Arabian club are reportedly offering Lenglet a deal and it remains to be seen if the defender moves to the Middle East. Until Barcelona have sold players or pulled in the money from Barca Vision sales, it will be difficult for them to get Cancelo.